Jon Stewart Has Strong Words About Zelenskyy

Jon Stewart is joining in on the chorus of people commending Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his handling of the Russian invasion. Stewart made his opinions on Zelenskyy clear during an appearance on "Morning Joe" on March 2, after host Joe Scarborough mentioned the Ukrainian's "extraordinary transformation" from a comedian to a politician (via Insider). "Extraordinary," Stewart replied. "Look, I'm a comedian. I know comedians. I don't know that we would be able to rise to the challenge of being in a movie about war."

Stewart went onto praise Zelenskyy for his "courage and tenacity," saying that the way he's "leading his country" is "incredibly moving." However, Stewart also warned people not to become over invested in Zelenskyy's heroics. "My fear for Ukraine is that we're going to get sucked into this idea of a heroic narrative, while these folks get surrounded in a long-term siege that's just going to cause so much more death and destruction," he added.

Stewart would know the devastation and impact war has on civilians and soldiers, as he spoke about the topic on the first episode of his Apple+ show "The Problem with Jon Stewart" in October 2021. Per Collider, Stewart called out the problematic issue of "burn pits" — a disposal area where anything and everything soldiers use are burned — and how the fumes are hazardous to people breathing them in.