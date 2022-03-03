Shanna Moakler Reveals Life-Changing News After Ex's Arrest
Shanna Moakler has had a whirlwind week with her now ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. Moakler was issued an emergency restraining order following Rondeau's arrest for felony domestic violence, per Page Six. Following the incident, Moakler explained to Us Weekly that she was having a tough time processing the end of her relationship.
"It's very difficult because it's, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend," Moakler said to the outlet. She added, "I had a plan for my life ... Now I don't know where I'm at in my world, so I'm trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward."
Moakler was previously married to musician Travis Barker from 2004 until 2008. Together the couple share two children, Landon and Alabama. Now, Moakler has just announced another addition to her family.
Shanna Moakler is pregnant
Shanna Moakler has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. The 46-year-old former Playboy playmate shared the news on March 3, just one week after her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested for felony domestic violence.
"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," the "Celebrity Big Brother" star said in a statement to People. She added, "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day." She did not, however, specify whether her ex was the father. Rondeau was taken into custody following an incident at Moakler's home on February 24. Before his arrest, Rondeau posted a series of videos to his Instagram account accusing the "Bridalplasty" host of infidelity. "This is done," he said in one video (via People). "I'm never talking to this f***ing specimen of a f***ing human again."
Addressing his arrest, Rondeau released a statement denying claims that he physically harmed Moakler. "Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," he said on his Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."