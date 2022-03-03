Shanna Moakler Reveals Life-Changing News After Ex's Arrest

Shanna Moakler has had a whirlwind week with her now ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. Moakler was issued an emergency restraining order following Rondeau's arrest for felony domestic violence, per Page Six. Following the incident, Moakler explained to Us Weekly that she was having a tough time processing the end of her relationship.

"It's very difficult because it's, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend," Moakler said to the outlet. She added, "I had a plan for my life ... Now I don't know where I'm at in my world, so I'm trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward."

Moakler was previously married to musician Travis Barker from 2004 until 2008. Together the couple share two children, Landon and Alabama. Now, Moakler has just announced another addition to her family.