Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How Hoda Kotb Is Really Doing After Her Split From Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb surprised fans when she announced that she and fiancee Joel Schiffman were breaking up after eight years together. The "Today with Hoda & Jenna" host released a statement via the show's Instagram page on January 31. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," the television personality wrote.

The comment section of the break up announcement was filled with words of support from fans. "Hugs Hoda!! Takes a brave person to do what you did this morning," one viewer wrote. "My heart goes [out] to Hoda. Living in the public eye must be quite a challenge," another added.

The couple had adopted two children while they were together, and the "Today" host reportedly wanted to expand their family, although that was a point of contention. "Two, let alone three young children, is something he struggled with," a source told Closer Weekly on February 13. Schiffman — who has an adult daughter from a previous marriage — was not eager to adopt more kids. Ultimately, that led to Kotb deciding to walk away from the relationship. A source told Page Six on February 1 that Kotb ended the relationship because she simply came to the realization that it was not meant to be. Throughout the break up, Kotb still dutifully came into work, and Jenna Bush Hager offered insight into how her co-host was doing behind-the-scenes.