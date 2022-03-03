Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How Hoda Kotb Is Really Doing After Her Split From Joel Schiffman
Hoda Kotb surprised fans when she announced that she and fiancee Joel Schiffman were breaking up after eight years together. The "Today with Hoda & Jenna" host released a statement via the show's Instagram page on January 31. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," the television personality wrote.
The comment section of the break up announcement was filled with words of support from fans. "Hugs Hoda!! Takes a brave person to do what you did this morning," one viewer wrote. "My heart goes [out] to Hoda. Living in the public eye must be quite a challenge," another added.
The couple had adopted two children while they were together, and the "Today" host reportedly wanted to expand their family, although that was a point of contention. "Two, let alone three young children, is something he struggled with," a source told Closer Weekly on February 13. Schiffman — who has an adult daughter from a previous marriage — was not eager to adopt more kids. Ultimately, that led to Kotb deciding to walk away from the relationship. A source told Page Six on February 1 that Kotb ended the relationship because she simply came to the realization that it was not meant to be. Throughout the break up, Kotb still dutifully came into work, and Jenna Bush Hager offered insight into how her co-host was doing behind-the-scenes.
Hoda Kotb behaved exactly how Jenna Bush Hager expected
During their time working together, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have become more than just co-hosts, as they have formed a real bond. Hager was effusive while discussing her "Today with Hoda & Jenna" co-anchor's resolve during a difficult break up. "I am proud of Hoda every single day," Hager told ET on March 2. "She's filled with compassion and grace," the "Sisters First" author added. Apparently, Kotb remained composed following the split. "So it is no surprise [how she handled the breakup]," Hager said. "She does everything in life with grace and compassion." The "Today" host also credited the show's "family" atmosphere for being a source of support for Kotb. "I think we all are just so happy to have each other," Hager added.
Kotb's former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford echoed Hager's sentiments. When Kotb went public with her break up, and posted the official statement on Instagram, Gifford offered kind words. "My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision. As usual you did it with grace and kindness," she wrote.
Kotb put her enviable composure on full display when she discussed the break up on-air on January 31, saying, "I think a lot of women know what this feels like in this moment to be changing course in life and I feel really brave in this moment which is sort of a strange feeling to feel."