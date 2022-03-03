Camilla Parker Bowles And Kate Middleton's Relationship Is As Strong As Ever

Judging by what you see in the news, you might think that nobody in the royal family ever gets along. That is until you remember the sweet, close relationship between Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton. It's not an obvious friendship — Camilla after all was the infamous third person in what Prince William's mother Princess Diana called a three-person-marriage. Plus, there have been the reports that William and Prince Harry have been pretty peeved by their father Prince Charles' campaign to get Camilla the official "queen" title when he becomes king, which is "driving a wedge in the family," according to Us Weekly.

But the closeness between Kate and Camilla appears to have stood the test of time, even with all the inter-family drama that seems to be constantly going on. Now, the latest evidence of their unlikely bond comes amid a children's book fair and celebration of world literacy.