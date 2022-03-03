How Queen Elizabeth Is Getting Back To Work Amid Her COVID-19 Recovery
Despite being at an age when many people have long since left busy workdays behind and embraced retirement, Queen Elizabeth doesn't seem to be rushing towards a life of leisure. Indeed, she still performs her royal duties by making regular appearances, delivering speeches, attending dinners, and engaging in other activities that are required. That is unless she's sick, which is what happened when she tested positive for COVID-19 in February, something that left many fans worried about the monarch.
When the news of the queen's health was released, the palace also issued a statement, revealing that she had "mild cold-like symptoms," according to BBC. While she was apparently set to "receive medical attention" and would be "follow[ing] all the appropriate guidelines" around the virus, she still seemingly felt well enough to take on "light duties."
What exactly does that mean? Well, although the queen did have to make a major change to her schedule more than once, CNN explained that she would still likely be keeping up on her correspondence and handling any necessary paperwork. When it came to meetings and events, a source told CNN that bridge would be crossed — and invitations either accepted or rejected — based on how she was doing. That's surely why the queen has now started getting back to certain other duties. Of course, that doesn't mean things are completely back to business as usual.
Queen Elizabeth's meetings look a little different
Fortunately for Queen Elizabeth, when she came down with COVID-19, "it was very mild," according to Prince Charles who informed golf course employee Janice Jacom of the queen's health status during an appearance at the beginning of March, per Hello!. At the time, he also noted, "She's a lot better now..."
That's surely why the queen was able to spend time with her family at Windsor Castle on the weekend — outside to be safe, of course — before getting back to work during the week, according to People.
On March 1, the queen took part in an official engagement where she appeared at a distance and virtually to keep both herself and the ambassadors she was meeting with safe. She did the same on March 3 at Buckingham Palace while conducting her discussions virtually. Although it's unclear whether the monarch is feeling completely back to normal or still had some lingering symptoms as she got back to her work, she certainly seemed to be in a rather cheerful mood during her virtual appearances as she could be seen smiling while chatting. Hopefully, that means she's well on her way to a full recovery!