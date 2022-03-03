How Queen Elizabeth Is Getting Back To Work Amid Her COVID-19 Recovery

Despite being at an age when many people have long since left busy workdays behind and embraced retirement, Queen Elizabeth doesn't seem to be rushing towards a life of leisure. Indeed, she still performs her royal duties by making regular appearances, delivering speeches, attending dinners, and engaging in other activities that are required. That is unless she's sick, which is what happened when she tested positive for COVID-19 in February, something that left many fans worried about the monarch.

When the news of the queen's health was released, the palace also issued a statement, revealing that she had "mild cold-like symptoms," according to BBC. While she was apparently set to "receive medical attention" and would be "follow[ing] all the appropriate guidelines" around the virus, she still seemingly felt well enough to take on "light duties."

What exactly does that mean? Well, although the queen did have to make a major change to her schedule more than once, CNN explained that she would still likely be keeping up on her correspondence and handling any necessary paperwork. When it came to meetings and events, a source told CNN that bridge would be crossed — and invitations either accepted or rejected — based on how she was doing. That's surely why the queen has now started getting back to certain other duties. Of course, that doesn't mean things are completely back to business as usual.