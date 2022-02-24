Queen Elizabeth Just Made A Major Change To Her Schedule Again

Queen Elizabeth II's COVID-19 diagnosis has completely changed her routine. On February 20, Buckingham Palace had announced that Elizabeth would still continue her "light duties at Windsor" despite having "mild, cold-like symptoms." And, while the palace had suggested that the queen's symptoms were mild enough that she could still continue her schedule as planned, which also included virtual engagements, her handlers ended up clearing her schedule for the rest of the week. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," the palace said, per CNN.

While there's no doubt that royal fans continue to express their concern about Queen Elizabeth and her COVID-19 diagnosis, she has made another change to her schedule again, prompting even more people to wonder exactly what's going on behind closed palace doors. That, and many want to know what this means for the queen and the royal family's future, too.