Renee Zellweger Sets The Record Straight About Wearing A Fat Suit

Which actors play real life characters has been a bit of a source of contention over the years. There's been plenty of chatter about who should and shouldn't be allowed to take on certain roles — and how exactly they should portray them.

One notable controversy that hit the headlines in 2021 when Sarah Paulson was slammed for donning a fat suit to portray Linda Tripp in "American Crime Story," which told the story of the infamous Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton scandal.

Plenty of people shared their thoughts on the decision on social media, with Twitter ablaze with controversial opinions. "Re: Sarah Paulson, who I really enjoy, being in a fat suit to play Linda Tripp...if you need a fat suit for an actor to play a role? They should not be playing that role," one person even suggested.

Paulson discussed the controversy with Los Angeles Times in September 2021, admitting, "It's very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I'm making excuses." She continued, "There's a lot of controversy around actors and fat suits, and I think that controversy is a legitimate one. I think fatphobia is real. I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm."

Someone now facing similar controversy is Renee Zellweger, who viewers noticed was wearing a fat suit in the trailer for the NBC series "The Thing About Pam," in which she portrays Pam Hupp. But she has something to say.