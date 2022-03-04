Why We Think Lisa Bonet Didn't Join Jason Momoa At The Batman's Premiere

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's January breakup broke all of our collective hearts, so we were more than happy for the whiplash when the Hollywood couple seemingly reconciled one month later. Announcing in a January 13 joint Instagram statement, they wote "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage" (via Cosmopolitan). Now, the couple had since deleted the post and reportedly resumed cohabitation.

On February 25, a source close to the couple divulged to Hollywood Life that Momoa, who has been married to Bonet since 2017 and shares daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf with the "High Fidelity" actor, "moved back in with Bonet about two weeks ago and they are very much back together." Additionally, the insider told the outlet, "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."

Given the dramatic change of heart, how come Bonet didn't accompany her on-again hubby to daughter Zoë Kravitz's "The Batman" premiere on March 1?