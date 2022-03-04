Why We Think Lisa Bonet Didn't Join Jason Momoa At The Batman's Premiere
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's January breakup broke all of our collective hearts, so we were more than happy for the whiplash when the Hollywood couple seemingly reconciled one month later. Announcing in a January 13 joint Instagram statement, they wote "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage" (via Cosmopolitan). Now, the couple had since deleted the post and reportedly resumed cohabitation.
On February 25, a source close to the couple divulged to Hollywood Life that Momoa, who has been married to Bonet since 2017 and shares daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf with the "High Fidelity" actor, "moved back in with Bonet about two weeks ago and they are very much back together." Additionally, the insider told the outlet, "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."
Given the dramatic change of heart, how come Bonet didn't accompany her on-again hubby to daughter Zoë Kravitz's "The Batman" premiere on March 1?
Lisa Bonet wanted Zoë Kravitz to have her own moment
Lisa Bonet stayed home so daughter Zoë Kravitz could own the spotlight at the March 1 New York premiere of "The Batman." That is, at least, according to a Hollywood Life source, who explained why Jason Momoa walked the red carpet with only his and Bonet's two children. With Kravitz's rumored boyfriend Channing Tatum also on hand, Momoa gushed in a Instagram caption ahead of the premiere, "SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO."
As the source told Hollywood Life, Bonet, a homebody anyways, didn't want her and Momoa's recoupling to divert attention away from Kravitz as she steps into the iconic role of Catwoman in the flick. "[Lisa] knew that, if she would have walked the carpet with Jason, the night would have turned into a 'Jason and Lisa walk carpet together' sort of situation and neither one of them wanted that to happen," the insider shared. "The event meant so much to Zoë and the last thing that [Lisa and Jason] wanted to do was to upstage her by walking a red carpet together."
Furthermore, the source added to Hollywood Life, "Lisa is more low-key and she always has been. She is fine with being a mom and wife at home right now. This was Zoë's time to shine, and Lisa is more than okay with chilling at home and looking at the photos from her phone." What a chill mama!