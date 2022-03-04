Kim Kardashian Can't Distance Herself From Kanye West Fast Enough

Now over a year since initialing filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian's legal and personal drama with estranged former husband Kanye "Ye" West seems to only grow more heated. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. At first, things seem to be amicable between the pair. The two both filed for joint custody of their four kids, and Kim was spotted publicly supporting Ye at his "Donda" listening parties over the summer, even donning a wedding gown next to him on stage.

Then, things took a nasty turn when reports started to surface that Kim was dating comedian Pete Davidson after her "SNL" hosting gig in November 2021. Ye started to speak more publicly about the divorce and his family, which surely moved Kim to file a court request in December 2021 to have a judge legally declare her single. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Kim said, "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so." She continued, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

Now, It would seem Kim is one step closer to ending her rough divorce with Ye.