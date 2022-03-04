Kim Kardashian Can't Distance Herself From Kanye West Fast Enough
Now over a year since initialing filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian's legal and personal drama with estranged former husband Kanye "Ye" West seems to only grow more heated. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. At first, things seem to be amicable between the pair. The two both filed for joint custody of their four kids, and Kim was spotted publicly supporting Ye at his "Donda" listening parties over the summer, even donning a wedding gown next to him on stage.
Then, things took a nasty turn when reports started to surface that Kim was dating comedian Pete Davidson after her "SNL" hosting gig in November 2021. Ye started to speak more publicly about the divorce and his family, which surely moved Kim to file a court request in December 2021 to have a judge legally declare her single. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Kim said, "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so." She continued, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."
Now, It would seem Kim is one step closer to ending her rough divorce with Ye.
Kim Kardashian changed her last name as soon as she could
After filing for a judge to legally declare her single, things are moving in Kim Kardashian's direction. On March 2, a judge legally declared Kim single and allowed her to restore her maiden name while the couple resolves their divorce in the meantime, according to the Daily Mail. Judge Steve Cochran also denied Kanye "Ye" West's opposing motion to that would have prevented Kim from "transferring assets out of trusts set up during the marriage."
It would seem that Kim did not want to waste any time in further distancing herself from her estranged husband. In just 24 hours after becoming legally single, Kim dropped "West" from her name on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Reportedly, dropping "West" from her last name was due to Kim's "business empire and brand," a source told Us Weekly.
It'll be interesting to see how and if Ye responds to his ex-wife's name change, but at least we know that Kim is making a stride towards her own happiness. "For so long, I did what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy," she said to Vogue for her March 2022 cover story. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself."