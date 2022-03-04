Jennifer Hudson Has A Huge New Project On The Way

Two-time Grammy-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson has proven she's a rare musical talent since emerging in the Hollywood limelight more than a decade and a half ago. In 2004, Hudson competed on Season 3 of the singing competition "American Idol" and rose to fame after she came in seventh place on the series. The "If This Isn't Love" singer also has had a notable acting career. In 2007, she earned an Academy Award for her performance as "Effie" in the musical drama film "Dreamgirls." According to Hudson's biography on her website, she "beat out thousands of contenders" for the role.

Hudson has continued to impress fans with her multi-talented abilities throughout her versatile career, most recently starring in the 2021 film "Respect" as the beloved Aretha Franklin which documents the rise to her superstardom. Now, Hudson is ready for fans to get to know her for who she really is, without playing a character.