Jennifer Hudson Has A Huge New Project On The Way
Two-time Grammy-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson has proven she's a rare musical talent since emerging in the Hollywood limelight more than a decade and a half ago. In 2004, Hudson competed on Season 3 of the singing competition "American Idol" and rose to fame after she came in seventh place on the series. The "If This Isn't Love" singer also has had a notable acting career. In 2007, she earned an Academy Award for her performance as "Effie" in the musical drama film "Dreamgirls." According to Hudson's biography on her website, she "beat out thousands of contenders" for the role.
Hudson has continued to impress fans with her multi-talented abilities throughout her versatile career, most recently starring in the 2021 film "Respect" as the beloved Aretha Franklin which documents the rise to her superstardom. Now, Hudson is ready for fans to get to know her for who she really is, without playing a character.
Jennifer Hudson is launching her own talk show
Oscar-winning actor and New York Times best-selling author Jennifer Hudson is beginning her own daytime talk show this year, according to People. Hudson said she's excited about the audience getting to know her on a "deeper level" and "see the different sides" of her life and personality. The daytime talk show will be named "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and launch in the fall of 2022. Hudson voiced that she's ready to "sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all."
Hudson's show will replace "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" which is set to end after filming for Season 19 is finished, according to Deadline. Additionally, executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly, who worked on "Ellen," will transition to work on Hudson's team. Both Fox and Warner Bros. have "envisioned" the successful singer and songwriter as a successor to DeGeneres since early reports began circling about Hudson's show in November 2021.