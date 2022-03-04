Victoria Beckham Reveals The Exact Moment Her Life Changed Forever

Since rising to fame, we can assume Victoria Beckham has had many pinch-me moments. As a member of the Spice Girls, Victoria — sometimes referred to as Posh Spice — achieved global success and numerous hit songs. As noted by ChartMasters, the pop phenoms' debut album "Spice" sold just under 22 million copies worldwide.

Since her days with the group, Victoria stayed away from the music scene and focused on a career in fashion and beauty. "I've been obsessed with make-up and skincare and wellness for longer than I can remember," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2020, before explaining why she decided to launch her own makeup line Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. Victoria continued, "I wanted to create a brand of the future — focusing on what's in the formulas but then also sustainability. The other thing that was key was making sure it was very inclusive — whether it's makeup or skincare, this is for every skin type and tone, and for both women and men."

While many hope she will join her band members again on-stage one day, the "Viva Forever" hitmaker admitted she reflects on her time with the Spice Girls with a "smile" and believes their purpose was to make "people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated." Despite her ongoing success, Victoria recalled the exact moment she believes was life-changing for her.