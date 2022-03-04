Zendaya Reveals Her Biggest On-Set Fear While Filming Dune With Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet knew all eyes would be on "Dune" following the success of Denis Villeneuve's previous sci-fi hits, "Arrival" and "Blade Runner 2049," which put him among the genre's leading filmmakers. Adapting Frank Herbert's 1965 novel by the same name to the big screen had proved to be an impossible feat time and time again, including for big-time visionaries like David Lynch, whose 1984 version "should be lodged near the top of any sensible list of the worst films in history," as the BBC's Nicholas Barber argued. Alejandro Jodorowsky went so far as to make a 2013 documentary about his unsuccessful attempt at it back in the '70s.

Talk about a challenge — but Villeneuve was up for it and didn't disappoint. "Dune" received an 83% critics rating and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, showing it was popular among critics and viewers alike. The 2021 film was also a box-office hit, grossing nearly $400 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, against a budget of $165 million, as ScreenRant noted.

"Dune" star Zendaya knew the pressure was on and was understandably shaken when she walked on the set. "Going in there, I was intimidated," Zendaya told E! News in October 2021. "I was like, I want to do my best work, you know?" But Chalamet's presence immediately calmed her nerves. "This guy made it such a warm environment to work [in]," she added. But then a smelly issue arose that made Zendaya nervous to film up-close scenes opposite Chalamet.