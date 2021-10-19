Inside Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya's Friendship

Romances formed on set are always fun to gush over, but nothing beats on-set friendships. Besties like Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, and Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps are just some of the friendships that bloomed when the cameras weren't rolling, and the latest duo to be added to the list is no other than Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

Both stars met on the set of "Dune" and immediately respected the other's talent. Chalamet compared working with Zendaya to "a total breath of fresh air," and even went as far as to admit that she's "one of [his] favorite parts of the movie," as he told Deadline. "Zendaya was incredible in this movie; the moment she pulls the mask down, it felt properly showstopping and powerful. ... She's doing such incredible work and is just trailblazing her own path, and she's so, so cool."

Zendaya seemed to share the same sentiment, as the "Euphoria" star shared that she felt an instant connection to Chalamet the moment they met for the first time. "I met Timothée Chalamet at my chemistry-read," she shared with Empire Magazine. "I felt like we'd known each other forever, like this was my homie growing up. We became really great friends. He's obviously very talented and really passionate about his job and takes it very seriously, and I think it shows in his career." Clearly, these two respect each other as artists, but their friendship is deeper than that, too.