Inside Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya's Friendship
Romances formed on set are always fun to gush over, but nothing beats on-set friendships. Besties like Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, and Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps are just some of the friendships that bloomed when the cameras weren't rolling, and the latest duo to be added to the list is no other than Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.
Both stars met on the set of "Dune" and immediately respected the other's talent. Chalamet compared working with Zendaya to "a total breath of fresh air," and even went as far as to admit that she's "one of [his] favorite parts of the movie," as he told Deadline. "Zendaya was incredible in this movie; the moment she pulls the mask down, it felt properly showstopping and powerful. ... She's doing such incredible work and is just trailblazing her own path, and she's so, so cool."
Zendaya seemed to share the same sentiment, as the "Euphoria" star shared that she felt an instant connection to Chalamet the moment they met for the first time. "I met Timothée Chalamet at my chemistry-read," she shared with Empire Magazine. "I felt like we'd known each other forever, like this was my homie growing up. We became really great friends. He's obviously very talented and really passionate about his job and takes it very seriously, and I think it shows in his career." Clearly, these two respect each other as artists, but their friendship is deeper than that, too.
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya were instant besties
It didn't take long on the "Dune" set before Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya started solidifying their friendship. To make time on the set more exciting, they held dance parties and invited everyone to join. "I think my favorite part was when we would have these, like, dance parties in my room," Zendaya revealed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". "I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and we'd just start dancing." Likewise, the actors are about the same age, so they had a lot of shared interests and kept each other sane on set. "He really is so much fun to be around," Zendaya told GQ. "We have very similar humor, and we can keep a joke going for a long time."
In an interview with Good Morning America, Chalamet said that he's thankful that he met a friend he considers for keeps. "We get along great on set and I'm counting my lucky stars that I got a friend in this crazy industry that I can count on," he said. As for Zendaya, all she could wish for is to have another opportunity to work with her newfound BFF: "I hope we get to do this again because selfishly I just want to hang out with my bestie."