Gene Simmons Lashes Out At Kanye West Over His Recent Behavior

Following the divorce between Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian West, the two went very different ways with their breakup responses. Kim linked up with Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" fame. Ye then paired with Julia Fox, an actor in the film "Uncut Gems" starring Adam Sandler. The Fox and Ye relationship was short-lived and it was unclear about how official they were. "It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend," she told The New York Times. More than anything, Fox admitted, "Having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous."

Around the same time the two split up, Ye began posting messages on Instagram about his thoughts on Kim and Davidson together. After continuing to bash the standup comic, who he kept referring to as Skete, Kim appeared to finally intervene when she felt Ye's fans would physically harm Davidson. West posted a statement that said (via Page Six), "Upon my wife's request please nobody do anything physical to Skete Im going to handle the situation myself." Ye's plans to win Kim back failed, even after sending her roses. Davidson deleted his account on the social media platform, so Ye declared himself victorious. "Ran Skete off the gram," he said in a since-deleted post, per Page Six. As for Kim, she went back to her original name "Kim Kardashian" after courts ruled she was officially single.

A fellow musician, Gene Simmons, had something to say about the entire scenario.