Maks Chmerkovskiy Opens Up About The Guilt He Feels Over Leaving Ukraine

Maks Chmerkovskiy is opening up about his escape from Ukraine. The former "Dancing With the Stars" pro was in Ukraine to judge the country's iteration of "World of Dance" when Russia invaded on February 24. As Ukrainians scrambled to find shelter and ways to flee the war-torn country, Chmerkovskiy documented his experience on Instagram, posting heartbreaking videos about his surroundings and overall lack of morale.

"I will never be the same," Chmerkovskiy captioned one of his earlier videos. "This is stressful and I'm getting old feelings back, like I've done this before. This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s. Like my old PTSD I've finally fixed is coming back."

A few days later, Chmerkovskiy gave another update to his followers, saying he was briefly arrested after attempting to escape his home country. Fortunately, Chmerkovskiy was released and made his way to Warsaw, Poland where flew back to Los Angeles on March 2, according to Entertainment Tonight. Chmerkovskiy was picked up by his wife and fellow "DWTS" pro at LAX airport. Now, two days after he landed, Chmerkovskiy has given his first on-camera interview and detailed his struggles in Ukraine.