The Exact Moment That Made Jenna Bush Hager Want To Get Fit
Jenna Bush Hager found inspiration to kickstart her fitness journey in an unusual way. Hager is a journalist and the younger of the fraternal twin daughters to the 43rd president of the United States — George W. Bush, per Biography. She's had an interesting career and worked as a teacher for a public school in Washington D.C. where she got the opportunity to serve low-income children, per Clarion Ledger. She recalled working there was one of her fondest memories. "Appreciate our teachers. Know that it's not an easy thing they're doing. I taught for five years and it was hard," she said during a Women's Day conference in Jackson, Mississippi. She went on to encourage attendees about the importance of the role. "It's one of the hardest jobs that our country has. I think as a country we should appreciate our teachers more."
In 2009, while Hager was still teaching, she snagged a job as a D.C.-based correspondent and contributor on "Today," per Observer. A decade later, in 2019, she became the permanent co-host of the fourth hour of "Today" with Hoda Kotb. "It feels humbling and I can't believe it," Hager told "Today" viewers. It's been three years since she joined the show, and it wasn't until a recent segment aired that Hager decided to make a big change.
Jenna Bush Hager was inspired by her Halloween costume
When Jenna Bush Hager was chosen to dress up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for Halloween in October 2021, she didn't think anything of it. In fact, she was pretty excited about it and was up for the challenge, per ET. "I have to tell you, when your boss says you're gonna be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader — and I grew up in Dallas — guess what? You try to get fit," she told the outlet. The staff at "Today" all dressed up in an NFL inspired group costume, and both Hager and her co-host Savannah Guthrie even performed with real cheerleaders.
It was during that short routine that Hager was not only inspired, but also fell in love with dance workouts. That segment prompted to her to change her lifestyle and ultimately begin her fitness journey. "It was time. I had three kids. My youngest is two," she said. "It's just sort of the progression of getting back into fighting shape." She also told ET that her friends keep her accountable, and she's even starting to see progress. "[I] did not have an ab before we started doing it," she said, "but I found one little ab down in there."
According to People, Hager shares three children with her husband Henry Hager — two girls and a boy, all under the age of 8.