The Exact Moment That Made Jenna Bush Hager Want To Get Fit

When Jenna Bush Hager was chosen to dress up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for Halloween in October 2021, she didn't think anything of it. In fact, she was pretty excited about it and was up for the challenge, per ET. "I have to tell you, when your boss says you're gonna be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader — and I grew up in Dallas — guess what? You try to get fit," she told the outlet. The staff at "Today" all dressed up in an NFL inspired group costume, and both Hager and her co-host Savannah Guthrie even performed with real cheerleaders.

It was during that short routine that Hager was not only inspired, but also fell in love with dance workouts. That segment prompted to her to change her lifestyle and ultimately begin her fitness journey. "It was time. I had three kids. My youngest is two," she said. "It's just sort of the progression of getting back into fighting shape." She also told ET that her friends keep her accountable, and she's even starting to see progress. "[I] did not have an ab before we started doing it," she said, "but I found one little ab down in there."

According to People, Hager shares three children with her husband Henry Hager — two girls and a boy, all under the age of 8.