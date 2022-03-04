How Britney Spears Just Referred To Sam Asghari Is Raising Eyebrows

There are a few heroes in the Free Britney saga (aside from Miss Britney Jean Spears herself, of course). They include the #FreeBritney activists obviously, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, and her partner of many years, Sam Asghari. Fans know Asghari as one of the few people in Britney's inner circle during the time of her conservatorship who never appeared to take advantage of the star, and he has been rewarded with a loving minor fan base of his own.

The couple got engaged in September 2021, according to Us Weekly, before Britney's conservatorship had yet come to an end. In her heartbreaking public statement to the court (via Variety), Britney made it clear that she would like the freedom to move forward in her relationship with Asghari — to have kids, get married, drive around in his car. Now that the conservatorship has ended and the two seem closer than ever, fans are obviously excited to see their love story come to a real happily ever after.

So it's no wonder that fans are freaking out over Britney's happy birthday Instagram post to Asghari.