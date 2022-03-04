How Britney Spears Just Referred To Sam Asghari Is Raising Eyebrows
There are a few heroes in the Free Britney saga (aside from Miss Britney Jean Spears herself, of course). They include the #FreeBritney activists obviously, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, and her partner of many years, Sam Asghari. Fans know Asghari as one of the few people in Britney's inner circle during the time of her conservatorship who never appeared to take advantage of the star, and he has been rewarded with a loving minor fan base of his own.
The couple got engaged in September 2021, according to Us Weekly, before Britney's conservatorship had yet come to an end. In her heartbreaking public statement to the court (via Variety), Britney made it clear that she would like the freedom to move forward in her relationship with Asghari — to have kids, get married, drive around in his car. Now that the conservatorship has ended and the two seem closer than ever, fans are obviously excited to see their love story come to a real happily ever after.
So it's no wonder that fans are freaking out over Britney's happy birthday Instagram post to Asghari.
Britney Spears called Sam Asghari her 'husband'
Britney Spears posted an undoubtedly sexy black-and-white photo of Sam Asghari to her Instagram on March 4 to wish him a happy birthday. But it's not the pic that has fans freaking out — it's her choice of wording in the caption.
"Such an amazing pic of my husband Sam Asghari!" the liberated pop icon began her caption. And then we blacked out before we even read the rest of the caption. Did she just say "husband"?! This is the question on everybody's minds, which we know because the first bajillion or so comments under the post are all just the word "husband" with a variety of capitalizations, punctuation marks, and mind-blown emojis. Asghari also commented on the post, joking, "I'm saying no more cake baby no more please!" This is adorable, yes, but entirely unhelpful in decoding whether or not a marriage has taken place.
Before we get ahead of ourselves, some people have been known to refer to their fiances as "husband" or "wife" before the marriage is made official. One aggrieved married woman got so annoyed with the trend that she posted a comment on The Knot, asking others if they were similarly bothered. We'd like to be clear that we're not annoyed with Britney, our princess, if she's referring to her fiance as her husband — we just gotta know!