Bobbie Thomas Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Hoda Kotb
"Today" show journalist Bobbie Thomas recently returned to filming at the NBC program's Studio 1A after more than a year has passed since her husband Michael Marion's tragic death. Per Today, Marion passed away in December 2020 at age 42 from organ system failure, which he sustained separately from a stroke he experienced when he was 40 years old. Upon her return to the studio, Thomas' "Today" colleagues have showed her positive energy and support in light of this great loss in her life.
As she appeared on "Hoda & Jenna" on March 3, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb spoke about the love the NBC staff has for Thomas and voiced their joy in seeing her return to Studio 1A. "I think Bobbie may be the most beloved person on our 'Today' show staff. All of our guys were saying, 'Bobbie's back!' [today]," Kotb said, before adding, "We're so happy you're here."
Thomas is now showing praise in return by explaining the kind of friend Kotb has been throughout her personal journey over the past 15 months since Marion's death.
Hoda Kotb has been supportive of Bobbie Thomas throughout her healing
As she makes her in-studio return to the "Today" show on NBC, Bobbie Thomas is moving forward as best she can after experiencing the untimely passing of her husband, Michael Marion. Although this tragic occurrence has been a tough one to handle, Thomas shows bravery and generosity through her work, especially as she plans to start a new segment on "Today" called "Dear Bobbie," in which she'll offer guidance to others in need of advice.
Along her journey of healing from her loss, Thomas has received guidance and backing from her kindhearted colleagues. Speaking to People on March 3, Thomas revealed that Hoda Kotb is one of the people who has helped significantly as she's grieved her husband's death. "There are moments that I feel horrific guilt for how fortunate I've been to have such a support system; to have a work path that connects me to other people, especially people like Hoda," Thomas said. "Throughout this past year off camera, I can't tell you the number of times out of the blue, I have received texts personally from [her]."
She went on to state that Kotb is a "dear friend" who has been there for her through it all. It's inspirational to witness Thomas' resilience that has been made possible through her own strength and the loving support of good friends like Kotb.