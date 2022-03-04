Bobbie Thomas Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Hoda Kotb

"Today" show journalist Bobbie Thomas recently returned to filming at the NBC program's Studio 1A after more than a year has passed since her husband Michael Marion's tragic death. Per Today, Marion passed away in December 2020 at age 42 from organ system failure, which he sustained separately from a stroke he experienced when he was 40 years old. Upon her return to the studio, Thomas' "Today" colleagues have showed her positive energy and support in light of this great loss in her life.

As she appeared on "Hoda & Jenna" on March 3, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb spoke about the love the NBC staff has for Thomas and voiced their joy in seeing her return to Studio 1A. "I think Bobbie may be the most beloved person on our 'Today' show staff. All of our guys were saying, 'Bobbie's back!' [today]," Kotb said, before adding, "We're so happy you're here."

Thomas is now showing praise in return by explaining the kind of friend Kotb has been throughout her personal journey over the past 15 months since Marion's death.