Marisa Tomei Just Made A Surprising Claim About Starring In Pete Davidson's Movie

Two years after starring in "The King of Staten Island," Marisa Tomei claims she was never paid for her work. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Tomei, who portrayed Pete Davidson's mother in his semi-autobiographical film, said she reached out to the "Saturday Night Live" actor for answers. "I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'" she said.

Though Tomei didn't elaborate on Davidson's response, she did praise the comedian and said she "had a rollicking good time" filming the movie. She added that she felt challenged by Davidson and director Judd Apatow. "[With director] Judd [Apatow]'s approach to improv — which is extensive — I was ­intimidated. I'm with all these stand-ups," Tomei explained. "It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward."

It's not surprising that Tomei reached out to Davidson as she became close to him while filming and even met his mom, Amy, upon whom her character was based. "She's a terrific person," Tomei said of Amy to Elle. "I wanted to know her and for her to feel safe and comfortable that I was going to be in her world."