Marisa Tomei Just Made A Surprising Claim About Starring In Pete Davidson's Movie
Money is a sensitive topic in Hollywood. Some people say actors make too much, while others complain about making too little. The truth is the pay disparities are just as problematic in Hollywood as they are in other industries, particularly when factoring in gender. Per Forbes, the top 10 highest paid female actors in 2018 were paid less than 30 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts. A year after the report was published, Michelle Williams was made out to be an example when it was revealed she was paid less than 1% for reshoots for the film "All the Money in the World" as compared to her co-star Mark Wahlberg, who was paid more than $1 million, according to The Guardian.
The news sent outrage throughout Hollywood, with labor unions demanding fair pay for women. But, while improvements have been made since then, there are still instances where actors have had to fight to get paid. Case in point? Marisa Tomei, who just made a surprising claim about how her money has been handled after starring in Pete Davidson's movie.
Marisa Tomei hasn't gotten paid for her movie role
Two years after starring in "The King of Staten Island," Marisa Tomei claims she was never paid for her work. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Tomei, who portrayed Pete Davidson's mother in his semi-autobiographical film, said she reached out to the "Saturday Night Live" actor for answers. "I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'" she said.
Though Tomei didn't elaborate on Davidson's response, she did praise the comedian and said she "had a rollicking good time" filming the movie. She added that she felt challenged by Davidson and director Judd Apatow. "[With director] Judd [Apatow]'s approach to improv — which is extensive — I was intimidated. I'm with all these stand-ups," Tomei explained. "It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward."
It's not surprising that Tomei reached out to Davidson as she became close to him while filming and even met his mom, Amy, upon whom her character was based. "She's a terrific person," Tomei said of Amy to Elle. "I wanted to know her and for her to feel safe and comfortable that I was going to be in her world."