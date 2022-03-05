How Travis Barker Reportedly Reacted To Shanna Moakler's Pregnancy Reveal
Model Shanna Moakler recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The "Celebrity Big Brother" star has had a tough time since leaving the "Big Brother" house. Following her exit, Moakler was involved in a physical altercation with ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, which resulted in his arrest for felony domestic violence, per TMZ. The former Playboy Playmate confirmed the news in a statement to People, but did not mention of her ex, Rondeau.
"I took a pregnancy test, and it is positive," Moakler said in the statement. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."
The news comes days after the mother of three was granted an emergency restraining order against Rondeau, according to Us Weekly. Moakler shares eldest daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, and son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Blink-182 drummer Travis Baker. And while there has been no mention of reconciliation between Moakler and Rondeau, the reality star might receive help from one of her famous exes.
Travis Barker will lend a helping hand
Shanna Moakler has had a tough time since leaving the "Celebrity Big Brother" house. The Miss USA winner and expectant mother revealed to TMZ that she ended her relationship with Matthew Rondeau following his arrest on February 24. However, Moakler can expect to receive some extra support from ex-husband and the father of her two eldest children, Travis Barker. According to HollywoodLife, sources close to Barker revealed that the rocker has "reached out to Shanna and congratulated her."
"He let her know that he'll be there for whatever she needs. Whether it be picking up some groceries, helping out more with the kids," the source told the outlet. "Travis has her back."
Moakler was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008, ending their relationship after two years of marriage. When previously asked about co-parenting with Barker, who's currently engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, Moakler told Entertainment Tonight, "My children are my first priority, and that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on."