How Travis Barker Reportedly Reacted To Shanna Moakler's Pregnancy Reveal

Model Shanna Moakler recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The "Celebrity Big Brother" star has had a tough time since leaving the "Big Brother" house. Following her exit, Moakler was involved in a physical altercation with ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, which resulted in his arrest for felony domestic violence, per TMZ. The former Playboy Playmate confirmed the news in a statement to People, but did not mention of her ex, Rondeau.

"I took a pregnancy test, and it is positive," Moakler said in the statement. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

The news comes days after the mother of three was granted an emergency restraining order against Rondeau, according to Us Weekly. Moakler shares eldest daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, and son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Blink-182 drummer Travis Baker. And while there has been no mention of reconciliation between Moakler and Rondeau, the reality star might receive help from one of her famous exes.