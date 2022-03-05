Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ongoing Legal Issues Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
If you are a previous advisor to former President Donald Trump, chances are you cannot escape the spotlight right now. With the current House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol calling on Trump's former associates to speak out, the former president's closest advisors are on edge, per CNN. As a former strategist for Trump during his time in the Oval Office, Kimberly Guilfoyle is one of those individuals. Her current status as the fiancée to Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the 45th president, also puts her on the top of the committee's high-profile checklist.
According to ABC News, the January 6 panel started calling upon those close to Trump, including his own daughter, Ivanka. In a surprise move, she's "voluntarily" agreed to speak with the committee, the complete opposite of her future sister-in-law, who recently walked out on a meeting. Now, one of Guilfoyle's famous lines has begun circling again amongst political challengers.
Capitol investigation panel calls Kimberly Guilfoyle to court
During a virtual meeting with investigators regarding the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, political strategist and television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle decided she did not like who was there and abruptly ended the interview, per The New York Times. The February 25 interview was voluntary, but Guilfoyle retracted her participation when she realized Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland were in attendance. Guilfoyle's lawyer said her client had reason to exit the questionnaire that more than 550 witnesses have completed, "as members notorious for leaking information appeared."
But things changed for Guilfoyle on March 4 when the House committee issued a subpoena and clarified they denied informing the media of her appearance, per CNN. This means Donald Trump's former advisor will have to cooperate with the panel despite her recent refusal.
Additionally, political opponents are firing back at Guilfoyle by revisiting her viral speech from the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she was heard shouting, "The best is yet to come!" Reacting to the news on Twitter, one person said, "Well this is rather interesting. Guess who got hit with a subpoena yesterday? None other than little Miss 'The Best is Yet to Come' Kimberly Guilfoyle. Yes honey your wish may come true." Another popular tweet showed a throwback photo of Guilfoyle during her RNC speech with the caption, "I think the worst is yet to come."