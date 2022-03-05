Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ongoing Legal Issues Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

During a virtual meeting with investigators regarding the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, political strategist and television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle decided she did not like who was there and abruptly ended the interview, per The New York Times. The February 25 interview was voluntary, but Guilfoyle retracted her participation when she realized Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland were in attendance. Guilfoyle's lawyer said her client had reason to exit the questionnaire that more than 550 witnesses have completed, "as members notorious for leaking information appeared."

But things changed for Guilfoyle on March 4 when the House committee issued a subpoena and clarified they denied informing the media of her appearance, per CNN. This means Donald Trump's former advisor will have to cooperate with the panel despite her recent refusal.

Additionally, political opponents are firing back at Guilfoyle by revisiting her viral speech from the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she was heard shouting, "The best is yet to come!" Reacting to the news on Twitter, one person said, "Well this is rather interesting. Guess who got hit with a subpoena yesterday? None other than little Miss 'The Best is Yet to Come' Kimberly Guilfoyle. Yes honey your wish may come true." Another popular tweet showed a throwback photo of Guilfoyle during her RNC speech with the caption, "I think the worst is yet to come."