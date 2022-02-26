Kimberly Guilfoyle's Meeting With The January 6th Committee Completely Fell Apart

Kimberly Guilfoyle's meeting with the January 6th committee on February 25 completely fell apart and didn't last long. Guilfoyle, who's engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and an important advisor to former President Donald Trump, met virtually with the committee and her attorneys. Last month CNN reported that Guilfoyle raised money for the January 6 rally and made a speech at the Ellipse.

"Look at all of us out here, God-loving, freedom-loving, liberty-loving patriots, that will not let them steal this election," Guilfoyle declared. "We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections." Of course, Don Jr.'s fiancée has a history of making people uncomfortable. In July 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Guilfoyle made Trump donors uncomfortable by talking about her sex life during the 2020 presidential campaign. The outlet noted that Guilfoyle told donors that Don Jr. liked her to dress up as a cheerleader and call him a "naughty boy."

The future wife of Don Jr. began working on getting Trump reelected after a hasty exit from Fox News. In 2020, CNN reported that Fox News was forced to pay Guilfoyle's former assistant more than $4 million in 2018 to avoid going to court on a sexual harassment case against the TV host. Shortly after the big payout, the co-host of "The Five" abruptly left Fox News in July 2018. But now, many are wondering what happened to make Guilfoyle's meeting with the January 6th committee go south so quickly.