Courteney Cox Recalls Embarrassing Memory Of Making Bruce Springsteen Music Video
Courteney Cox has been a Hollywood tour de force and glamour icon for some time now. Having starred in two long-running sitcoms, "Friends" and "Cougartown," Cox has also made an indelible mark in film, with her and (now)ex-husband David Arquette sizzling so much in "Scream 3" that the duo went on to win the Teen Choice Award for "Choice Chemistry" in 2000. (That's not to mention her Critics Choice Television Awards and Golden Globes nods for "Cougartown.")
Yet, while Cox has always appeared to thrive throughout her Hollywood career, the actor has admitted that things aren't always smooth both off- and on-screen. On a 2016 episode of "Running Wild" with Bear Grylls, via Us Weekly, Cox opened up about her tenuous relationship with cosmetic facial enhancements over the years. "I have done things that I regret, and luckily they're things that dissolve and go away. So, um, that's good, because it's not always been my best look."
Cox also had more lighthearted moments that weren't her proudest, such as the baby bangs her character infamously rocked in "Scream 3." Calling them "the worst" and "a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film" during a January appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," even Arquette admitted to Cox, "I felt so bad for you!" But there's more! In a March interview, Cox divulged another early career humiliation that leaves her reeling to this day.
Courteney Cox owes her big breakthrough to awkward dancing
It might have been a big career break for her, but Courteney Cox is still haunted by her famous dance sequence in Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing In the Dark" music video. During a March appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Cox told host Howard Stern her awkward auditioning process for the Brian De Palma-directed project. Auditioning in a room filled with professional dancers, Cox recalled, "I thought I was in the wrong place... I can't even bend my leg." When the actor entered the "Scarface" director's office, she said, "He put on the music and said, 'Will you dance?' And I thought, 'Right now? Here? In front of you? Just the two of us?'"
Fortunately, Cox's wide-eyed ingenue vibe seemed to be what De Palma sought for the role. "I think that's why I got it because I was like, Okay!,'" Cox said. "I think that's what they wanted, a fan that just couldn't believe it." Cox, however, remains unimpressed with her moves to this day. "I mean, God, did you see my dance?," she said to Stern. "It was pathetic. I'm not a bad dancer, but that was horrible."
Nevertheless, Cox's cameo was so iconic that it partly inspired Alfonso Ribeiro's deliciously cheesy "Carlton" dance from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," according to GQ. Additionally, with the video scoring a 1985 MTV Video Music Award for "Best Stage Performance," it was a hit for Springsteen and launched Cox's name and face into the stratosphere.