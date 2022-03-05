Courteney Cox Recalls Embarrassing Memory Of Making Bruce Springsteen Music Video

Courteney Cox has been a Hollywood tour de force and glamour icon for some time now. Having starred in two long-running sitcoms, "Friends" and "Cougartown," Cox has also made an indelible mark in film, with her and (now)ex-husband David Arquette sizzling so much in "Scream 3" that the duo went on to win the Teen Choice Award for "Choice Chemistry" in 2000. (That's not to mention her Critics Choice Television Awards and Golden Globes nods for "Cougartown.")

Yet, while Cox has always appeared to thrive throughout her Hollywood career, the actor has admitted that things aren't always smooth both off- and on-screen. On a 2016 episode of "Running Wild" with Bear Grylls, via Us Weekly, Cox opened up about her tenuous relationship with cosmetic facial enhancements over the years. "I have done things that I regret, and luckily they're things that dissolve and go away. So, um, that's good, because it's not always been my best look."

Cox also had more lighthearted moments that weren't her proudest, such as the baby bangs her character infamously rocked in "Scream 3." Calling them "the worst" and "a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film" during a January appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," even Arquette admitted to Cox, "I felt so bad for you!" But there's more! In a March interview, Cox divulged another early career humiliation that leaves her reeling to this day.