Jenna Jameson's Mystery Illness Gets More And More Complicated

After spending nearly two months in the hospital, model Jenna Jameson has returned home as doctors continue to seek answers about her mysterious illness. Jameson, who is still bedridden, posted an update on Instagram on March 3 and said she's "feeling better."

"I am still sick, as you can see. I am in bed, but I am at home, which is really nice," the mom-of-one said, adding she's recovering by "getting a lot of sleep." She continued, "We don't know what exactly is going on. I still am unable to stand, but I am feeling better and things are going a lot better, so thank you for your support."

Jameson then mentioned in her Instagram Story, according to Page Six, that doctors are continuing to do testing and are considering the possibility that her condition is linked to her femoral nerve, which is located in the pelvis and helps to straighten the legs, per WebMD. "I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs," she explained in her Instagram Story. "So, I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer."

While Jameson waits for an official diagnosis, she has stressed that this mysterious illness has nothing to do with her getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern," she said in a now-deleted Instagram post, per CNN.