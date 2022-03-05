Ellen DeGeneres' Interview With Jacob Elordi Rubs Fans The Wrong Way
Since Season 2 of "Euphoria" began airing on HBO, the show has been at the center of conversation. Not only for its record-breaking streaming numbers but because the stars are now speaking out regarding the extreme amount of nudity in the series.
The nudity aspect of the HBO show has caused quite a stir since Sydney Sweeney — who plays Cassie Howard — spoke out about how the amount of nudity in the series can be uncomfortable. "I don't think as many people took me seriously in 'Euphoria' because I took my shirt off," she revealed to Cosmopolitan. "I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better."
Yet, Sweeney hasn't been the only star to note the discomfort the scenes caused her. Minka Kelly opened up in February explaining how the first scene of her character was supposed to have a teenager unzip her dress until it fell to the ground. That was before Kelly spoke up and asked to keep the dress on, per Vanity Fair. Now, Jacob Elordi — who plays Nate Jacobs — opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how he feels regarding the nudity. However, DeGeneres quickly came under fire for how she chose to respond to Elordi's feelings.
Fans think Ellen DeGeneres sexualized Jacob Elordi regarding his feelings on 'Euphoria' nudity
In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Jacob Elordi revealed how he feels about the number of times his character, Nate Jacobs, was nude in the series. But many "Euphoria" fans are unhappy with the way DeGeneres handled the questions — saying she sexualized and objectified Elordi in the interview.
"You're naked a lot. How does that feel ... do they say 'Hey, how do you feel about being naked?," DeGeneres asks. After an uncomfortable giggle, Elordi explained he has "no choice" but he does question why he is nude so often — to which DeGeneres said it is because of Elordi's looks. "Well because look at you, that's why," she said, while Elordi turned bright red.
During the interview, Elordi said he was comfortable with the nudity now, but since the interview aired, fans have quickly taken to social media to announce their disappointment in DeGeneres for making Elordi uneasy, per BuzzFeed. "She loves to make people uncomfortable, and clearly, Jacob Elordi is no different than anyone else that she has purposely and objectively made feel uncomfortable for entertainment and ratings," one fan wrote, to which many echoed similar statements.
While neither Elordi nor DeGeneres have spoken out on the interview, given what his co-stars have recently said regarding their feelings about "Euphoria"'s nudity, per The Independent, it seems fans were not in the mood for DeGeneres' humor around the matter — no matter how comfortable Elordi is with it.