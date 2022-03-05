Ellen DeGeneres' Interview With Jacob Elordi Rubs Fans The Wrong Way

Since Season 2 of "Euphoria" began airing on HBO, the show has been at the center of conversation. Not only for its record-breaking streaming numbers but because the stars are now speaking out regarding the extreme amount of nudity in the series.

The nudity aspect of the HBO show has caused quite a stir since Sydney Sweeney — who plays Cassie Howard — spoke out about how the amount of nudity in the series can be uncomfortable. "I don't think as many people took me seriously in 'Euphoria' because I took my shirt off," she revealed to Cosmopolitan. "I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better."

Yet, Sweeney hasn't been the only star to note the discomfort the scenes caused her. Minka Kelly opened up in February explaining how the first scene of her character was supposed to have a teenager unzip her dress until it fell to the ground. That was before Kelly spoke up and asked to keep the dress on, per Vanity Fair. Now, Jacob Elordi — who plays Nate Jacobs — opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how he feels regarding the nudity. However, DeGeneres quickly came under fire for how she chose to respond to Elordi's feelings.