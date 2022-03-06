What We Know About Danica Patrick's Split From Carter Comstock

As one of the most successful female racecar drivers of all time, Danika Patrick has held her fair share of the spotlight. That has brought with it a slew of relationships that put her love life into that same spotlight. Her most high-profile relationship to date was with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who she dated for two years before they ended things in July 2020. She was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2012, and later that year dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who she was with for five years, per Us Weekly.

The outlet further noted that, following her breakup with Rodgers, Patrick started dating Freshly co-founder Carter Comstock in April 2021. Less than a month into their relationship, Patrick told Extra that finding Comstock fulfilled her "grand vision" of finding someone she could just be with even doing nothing at all. "I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that's just what we do," she told the outlet.

Now that news has broken that the couple is calling it quits, fans are wondering what happened.