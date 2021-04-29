Danica Patrick Reveals New Information About Her Relationship With Carter Comstock

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers had plenty of people surprised in July 2020 when the race car driver and the quarterback split after two years together. A rep confirmed the news to Hollywood Life, and it seemed like their breakup may not have been on the best terms. Patrick unfollowed the football player on Instagram and seemingly deleted several old photos of the two on her grid.

Patrick appeared to open up about the split on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," where she admitted that a recent relationship left her heartbroken. "I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," she said. The episode aired in April 2021, mere weeks after Rodgers confirmed he was engaged to actor Shailene Woodley.

"I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end," Patrick continued. "I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

But the star seems to have found love again, as Patrick has shared new details about her romance with the co-founder of Freshly, Carter Comstock. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.