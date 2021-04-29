Danica Patrick Reveals New Information About Her Relationship With Carter Comstock
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers had plenty of people surprised in July 2020 when the race car driver and the quarterback split after two years together. A rep confirmed the news to Hollywood Life, and it seemed like their breakup may not have been on the best terms. Patrick unfollowed the football player on Instagram and seemingly deleted several old photos of the two on her grid.
Patrick appeared to open up about the split on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," where she admitted that a recent relationship left her heartbroken. "I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," she said. The episode aired in April 2021, mere weeks after Rodgers confirmed he was engaged to actor Shailene Woodley.
"I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end," Patrick continued. "I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."
But the star seems to have found love again, as Patrick has shared new details about her romance with the co-founder of Freshly, Carter Comstock. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.
How Carter Comstock fit in with Danica Patrick's 'great vision'
Danica Patrick opened up about her dating life during an April 2021 interview with Extra. She revealed that she and her boyfriend, Carter Comstock, have plenty in common and admitted that he's met, if not exceeded, her expectations for a partner.
"We both love to travel and we're both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated," Patrick told former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay. "I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that's just what we do," she added.
Patrick and Comstock made things Instagram official on her account on April 16, 2021 when the former shared two photos from a sunny beach day. She first shared a selfie just of herself as she rocked a black swimsuit with the sea and sand in the background, while the second snap showed Comstock peering in from her left to plant a kiss on the side of her head. She captioned the upload, "Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you..." alongside a revolving heart emoji.
We're so happy to see Danica Patrick in love again after what seemed to be a tough breakup.