The Impressive Feat Jessica Simpson Accomplished After Being On HSN Only For A Few Hours

On March 3, Jessica Simpson appeared on the Home Shopping Network to promote her new exclusive fashion designs with HSN. She showed off everything in the collection from strappy heels to fabulous flowy spring dresses. And just hours after her segment aired, Simpson took to her Instagram to reveal that her HSN appearance had made her brand some big bank. "Holy guacamole!" Simpson captioned a photo of her in a stunning earth-toned dress. "The day's not over and we've already sold 16,000 dresses! And there's still more to come!"

On the Jessica Simpson Collection website, her new spring dresses range anywhere from $40 to almost $90, so you do the math. According to Fox Business, Simpson's clothing brand is worth over $1 billion! This HSN feat is just another testament to the power of Simpson and her name in the business world.