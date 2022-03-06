The Impressive Feat Jessica Simpson Accomplished After Being On HSN Only For A Few Hours
Jessica Simpson has been in the public eye ever since her singing career took off in the early 2000s. Songs like "I Wanna Love You Forever" and "With You" put her on the map alongside the other pop divas of the time, such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. She was perhaps most widely known for her marriage and divorce to 2000s-heartthrob, Nick Lachey. She also dabbled in some acting before beginning to focus on her entrepreneurial pursuits.
Between her endorsement deals and her bestselling memoir "Open Book," Simpson is certainly a force to be reckoned with within the business world. The Jessica Simpson Collection was originally a fashion collaboration with Sequential Brands Group Inc., but Simpson was able to buy her brand back when Sequential Brands went bankrupt in 2021 — her star power has certainly transferred over to her business ventures. See what impressive feat her new clothing line has reached!
Jessica Simpson brought in huge sales for her clothing brand
On March 3, Jessica Simpson appeared on the Home Shopping Network to promote her new exclusive fashion designs with HSN. She showed off everything in the collection from strappy heels to fabulous flowy spring dresses. And just hours after her segment aired, Simpson took to her Instagram to reveal that her HSN appearance had made her brand some big bank. "Holy guacamole!" Simpson captioned a photo of her in a stunning earth-toned dress. "The day's not over and we've already sold 16,000 dresses! And there's still more to come!"
On the Jessica Simpson Collection website, her new spring dresses range anywhere from $40 to almost $90, so you do the math. According to Fox Business, Simpson's clothing brand is worth over $1 billion! This HSN feat is just another testament to the power of Simpson and her name in the business world.