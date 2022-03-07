Rumors Of Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Getting Engaged Are Heating Up

Billionaire businessman and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is no stranger when it comes to the public eye — especially when it involves football.

"I was happy if we're not going to win. I was happy that he won. He's a great guy. And it's a great role model for young people. And, look, we will forever be grateful," Kraft told Boston's local news channel, WCVB5, when asked about NFL legend and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. "Tom Brady was pretty special and for us to have him for 20 years, we don't minimize that."

Alas, it appears he prefers to keep mum when it comes to elements of his personal life. Case in point: his current love interest, Dr. Dana Blumberg. Recently, however, rumors are at an all-time high that the couple is actually engaged to be married...