Rumors Of Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Getting Engaged Are Heating Up
Billionaire businessman and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is no stranger when it comes to the public eye — especially when it involves football.
"I was happy if we're not going to win. I was happy that he won. He's a great guy. And it's a great role model for young people. And, look, we will forever be grateful," Kraft told Boston's local news channel, WCVB5, when asked about NFL legend and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. "Tom Brady was pretty special and for us to have him for 20 years, we don't minimize that."
Alas, it appears he prefers to keep mum when it comes to elements of his personal life. Case in point: his current love interest, Dr. Dana Blumberg. Recently, however, rumors are at an all-time high that the couple is actually engaged to be married...
Your secret is NOT safe with Tommy Hilfiger
Rumor has it that 80-year-old entrepreneur Robert Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg are gettin' hitched!
As reported by Page Six, it was none other than fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger who let the proverbial cat out of the bag during the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event. "Tommy Hilfiger was the honoree and Robert and Dana were both chairs of the event for Tommy," a source revealed. "[Hilfiger] said his 'good friend Bob Kraft got engaged to Dr. Dana Blumberg' at the event on stage, speaking to the whole audience."
But that's not all. It's reported that attendees at the lavish affair couldn't help but notice a larger-than-life sparkler on Blumberg's left hand — not to be confused with a Super Bowl ring of which Kraft impressively owns six. "It looked like it was 10-carats or more... It was as big as some of Bob's Super Bowl rings," one onlooker claimed. As Queen Bey once waxed poetic, "if you liked it, then you should've put on a ring on it," and it appears Kraft did just that... and then some!