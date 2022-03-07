The Major Change Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Making In Her Life

Queen Elizabeth II's life has basically been one non-stop series of changes over the last two years. First, her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle abruptly left the royal family (reportedly without consulting the queen) and then gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey. When speaking to Oprah, Harry and Meghan claimed they left the royal family because they were subjected to offensive questions about their future child's skin tone. Most troublingly, Meghan was allegedly denied treatment for suicidal ideation because it would reflect poorly on the institution.

As if that weren't enough — you can imagine the toll that took on the elderly queen — a few short months later, Elizabeth's husband of nearly 70 years, Prince Philip, died. That trauma was compounded by her son Prince Andrew's mounting legal troubles regarding allegations of sexual assault via his friendship with Jeffery Epstein. As of this writing, Andrew has stepped away from royal life and been stripped of all but one honorary title.

To cap it all, Elizabeth contracted COVID-19 in February 2022 and had to isolate herself from her family and withdraw from royal engagements. The changes didn't stop there, though. According to reports, the queen has another major life change on the horizon.