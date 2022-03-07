The Strange Room Kris Jenner Has In Her Home For One Type Of Object
It's no secret that Kris Jenner is a very wealthy woman. Aside from having an incredibly successful reality television show, she also serves as a manager, er, momager, for all six of her kids. In 2020, Forbes ranked Jenner as the 92nd richest self-made woman in America with an estimated net worth of $190 million. Not only was the reality star raking in some $100,000 per episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but she also earns a 10% cut of "every dollar her kids bring in from modeling, licensing deals and their beauty companies," which would include Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, Kylie Jenner's cosmetics brand, and Khloe Kardashian's Good American brand, to name a few.
In November 2021, Jenner moved in to a new home in Los Angeles, according to The Sun. The sprawling estate boasts 16,000 square feet of living space, an outdoor kitchen, a huge garage, and a swimming pool. The house is situated next door to another home that was built for Jenner's daughter, Khloe. And while Jenner's home certainly has enough bedrooms and bathrooms to house a dozen people comfortably, she also has one special room dedicated to one type of object.
Kris Jenner has a dish room in her home
It's a dish room. Yes, you read that correctly. Kris Jenner has an entire room in her home to store her dinner plate sets — of which she owns more than 10, according to Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh's blog. "The walk-in closet (if you will) includes a range of timeless and rare table sets (we're talking several sets of printed plates, teacups, and matching saucers, custom coffee mugs, serving platters, the whole nine yards) that Kris has collected over the years. It's like a mini museum with excellent lighting surrounding each set and not a teacup or plate out of place," reads an excerpt from Poosh. Jenner keeps the items set up and on display.
Interestingly, Jenner wasn't always the savvy type of business woman who could budget for a dish room in her home. In an interview with WSJ Magazine in 2021, Jenner revealed that she didn't really learn how to manage money until after her first divorce. "The good news is, I pay attention... I'm a quick study and I knew I had to get it together. I felt such an enormous sense of accomplishment to be able to figure it all out and pay my own bills and make my own money and do my own taxes. And there were times when I didn't have a lot of money, but I was very organized," Jenner told the outlet.