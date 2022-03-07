Snoop Dogg Suffers Another Devastating Loss

In a March 6 Instagram post, Snoop Dogg uploaded a photo of himself with his cousin, wishing her to rest in peace. "RIP to my big cousin Janice," the rapper wrote. "Say hi to mama and grandma for me and Aunt Tea." Snoop's grandma, who he referenced in the post, died in 2016, according to Noise 11, and he also honored her with a series of Instagram posts at the time.

So far, Snoop hasn't uploaded any other photos of Janice, though he is a prolific Instagram user, so there's always a possibility he'll include a few more tributes to his loved one. It's never easy to mourn the death of someone you love, even if it was expected, so we wish the rapper nothing but peace and love during this hard time. Fortunately, judging by his other posts, which include videos from his own Meditating with Snoop meditation music, he's keeping busy and grounded.