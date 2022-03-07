Taron Egerton Speaks About After His Scary On-Stage Incident
Although most folks know Taron Egerton for his on-screen work, his first venture into acting was on the stage. Egerton revealed to GQ in 2019, ahead of his ascension to the Hollywood heavens in "Rocketman," that he Flute in a local production of "Midsummer Night's Dream." He was 15 and, because Flute the Mechanic also plays Thisbe in the play-with-a-play sequence, Egerton had to wear a dress. "I was quite put out by it," he told the magazine. "I was feeling chubby and insecure. It was possibly a lot to ask for from a young guy. But that was the part I was offered, so I took it."
Despite his initial discomfort, it wasn't enough to scare Egerton off. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and hasn't looked back. Although he's taken film roles since graduating RADA, he hasn't turned his back on the stage. It was announced in September 2021 that Egerton would join Jonathan Bailey, who starred in "Bridgerton" and won an Olivier Award for "Company", in a West End production of Mike Bartlett's "Cock." Preview performances began on March 5, 2022, and soon after Egerton had a scary on-stage incident during the show.
Egerton collapsed on stage
During the March 5 performance of "Cock," the play came to a sudden stop. Actor Taron Egerton had collapsed on stage. A doctor shot up from the audience to help and the curtain was drawn, according to Deadline. Director Marianne Elliott ended the delay by going on stage to let everyone know that Egerton was "absolutely fine" backstage, but that his understudy would be continuing the show in his stead, as Deadline reported. Egerton took to his Instagram stories on Sunday morning to let fans know that he was alright.
"I am completely fine," he wrote, per People. "Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine." He also thanked his castmates and the staff of the Ambassador Theatre for all their help. Egerton also thanked his understudy, Joel Harper Jackson, for taking over and finishing the performance. As a way to make light of the situation, Egerton also added: "...I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out." He told his told fans he'd be back to the show the following evening, March 7, and we're wishing him all the best.