Taron Egerton Speaks About After His Scary On-Stage Incident

Although most folks know Taron Egerton for his on-screen work, his first venture into acting was on the stage. Egerton revealed to GQ in 2019, ahead of his ascension to the Hollywood heavens in "Rocketman," that he Flute in a local production of "Midsummer Night's Dream." He was 15 and, because Flute the Mechanic also plays Thisbe in the play-with-a-play sequence, Egerton had to wear a dress. "I was quite put out by it," he told the magazine. "I was feeling chubby and insecure. It was possibly a lot to ask for from a young guy. But that was the part I was offered, so I took it."

Despite his initial discomfort, it wasn't enough to scare Egerton off. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and hasn't looked back. Although he's taken film roles since graduating RADA, he hasn't turned his back on the stage. It was announced in September 2021 that Egerton would join Jonathan Bailey, who starred in "Bridgerton" and won an Olivier Award for "Company", in a West End production of Mike Bartlett's "Cock." Preview performances began on March 5, 2022, and soon after Egerton had a scary on-stage incident during the show.