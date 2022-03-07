Mayim Bialik Isn't Backing Down On Her Recent Jeopardy Controversy

Following the tragic death of Alex Trebek, Mayim Bialik was among a series of guest hosts brought in to helm "Jeopardy!" in May 2021. Once the carousel of revolving hosts was resolved, Bialik was left standing along with Ken Jennings as the permanent hosts of the quiz show. "The Big Bang Theory" star believed her background in performing, coupled with her education as a neuroscientist, made her a perfect candidate as a "Jeopardy!" host, although she was not fully prepared for how fervent the fans would be.

"I didn't realize how much people had such strong and passionate opinions about 'Jeopardy!' and what happened to it," she told "Today" in September 2021. Bialik was aware of how outspoken fans could be on social media, but believed it was not truly indicative of how the casual fan felt. "The Twitter audience isn't the typical 'Jeopardy!' viewing audience," she said. A portion of that audience voiced their displeasure when Jennings signed off as "Jeopardy!" host at the end of January to allow Bialik to make a return. "I was actually a little sad Ken wasn't hosting. I'd wish they just make up their mind and make Ken the permanent host," one viewer tweeted on January 31.

Bialik tried to leave an imprint on the popular quiz show. "Every host, as we learn from the guest-hosting situation, does bring a bit of their own personality," she told Variety on February 7. One small change Bialik made while hosting left an imprint, as it had certain fans fuming.