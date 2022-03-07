Britney Spears Reveals The Unexpected Place She Hopes To Live One Day

After 13 years of living under the rules and regulations of a court-appointed conservatorship, Britney Spears is now a free woman. "The court finds the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled. The decision was made by a judge in November 2021, according to NBC News, months after the pop star began a tough court battle against her father.

Just one month before the ruling, TMZ reported that Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari, were planning on moving in together once the conservatorship was squashed. Sources told the outlet that Spears was "looking to move out of the valley and head closer to the Hollywood/L.A. area with Sam ... but they're keeping their options open as far as exactly where or what type of property they wanna buy." Moreover, Spears wants to get out of the house that she's lived in for the past seven years because it's filled with bad memories.

In an Instagram post that Spears uploaded on February 22, she expressed wanting to move. "I've lived in this house for 7 years and I'm in the process of buying a new home ... it's time for change," Spears wrote in the caption, sharing a video of the stunning cotton candy sunset. Spears hasn't supplied any details about where she's planning on going, but there's one place that she says she would love to live — and it's not in the United States.