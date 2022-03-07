Britney Spears Reveals The Unexpected Place She Hopes To Live One Day
After 13 years of living under the rules and regulations of a court-appointed conservatorship, Britney Spears is now a free woman. "The court finds the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled. The decision was made by a judge in November 2021, according to NBC News, months after the pop star began a tough court battle against her father.
Just one month before the ruling, TMZ reported that Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari, were planning on moving in together once the conservatorship was squashed. Sources told the outlet that Spears was "looking to move out of the valley and head closer to the Hollywood/L.A. area with Sam ... but they're keeping their options open as far as exactly where or what type of property they wanna buy." Moreover, Spears wants to get out of the house that she's lived in for the past seven years because it's filled with bad memories.
In an Instagram post that Spears uploaded on February 22, she expressed wanting to move. "I've lived in this house for 7 years and I'm in the process of buying a new home ... it's time for change," Spears wrote in the caption, sharing a video of the stunning cotton candy sunset. Spears hasn't supplied any details about where she's planning on going, but there's one place that she says she would love to live — and it's not in the United States.
Britney Spears wants to move across the pond
If you've been a fan of Britney Spears' for a long time, you probably know that she adores the UK, and often speaks with a British accent. As it turns out, she has wanted to live in the UK for-ev-er. On March 7, the "Womanizer" singer took to Instagram to tell her followers that she made a mistake when she posted a picture of the Australian flag on her feed. "I thought it was London," part of her lengthy caption read. "And it was posted because it is my dream to live there," she added.
Interestingly, there was a rumor that Spears wanted to live in the UK way back in 2007 — before her conservatorship even took shape. At the time, she had just gone through a divorce, and was battling her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, over custody of her two boys. "She thinks her only hope is to move to London and start afresh. She wants those boys more than anything in the world and it's heart-breaking," a source told OK! Magazine at the time, according to Digital Spy.
Spears is unlikely to move to the UK with Sam Asghari in 2022, but, who knows? Maybe she will see her dream of living across the pond come true some day...