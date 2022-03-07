Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Reveals Whether It's Tough To Date In The Spotlight

Everybody's relationship has problems, of course, but some are more avoidable than others. If you're not a fan of the spotlight or being in the public eye, for example, maybe dating one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn't for you. Just look at all of the people who became household names (for better or for worse) after dating one of the Queens of Reality TV. Honestly, would many of us have heard of Kris Humphries if he hadn't married Kim Kardashian?

But one Kardashian-Jenner boyfriend has managed to stay more on the DL than the others — NBA player Devin Booker who is dating Kendall Jenner. The pair had been rumored to be in a relationship for a while before Kendall finally confirmed the romance on her Instagram on Valentine's Day 2021, per Elle. Since then, though they've been photographed together a handful of times, Booker never appeared on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and neither of them tends to comment much on the relationship.

Does this mean Kendall's constant swarm of paparazzi is secretly driving her boyf up a wall?