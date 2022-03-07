Who Machine Gun Kelly Wants To Perform At His Wedding Might Surprise You

In all fairness, almost everything Machine Gun Kelly does is surprising — to the point that it's hard to be shocked at anything he says anymore. Still, considering the pop-punk genre of music he makes, plus his whole Carefully Calibrated To Freak Out Moms aesthetic, you'd think he'd want a band equally off-kilter to play at his upcoming nuptials to actor Megan Fox. The twist is that his ideal wedding band is really a relatively conventional choice.

Fox and Machine Gun got engaged in January 2022, which they each announced separately on their respective Instagram pages — Fox's caption included the detail that they drank each other's blood to seal the agreement. So far, when the couple has talked about their upcoming wedding plans, the vibe they seem to be going for is just as metal as the engagement. For example, MKG told James Corden on "The Late Late Show" that they wanted "gothic" features that included a "red river," according to Elle.

We'd assume this means they're busy looking into goth metal bands to serenade them down the aisle as well, right? Wrong!