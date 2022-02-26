Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Idea For His Wedding Is Straight Out Of A Nightmare
If you thought Machine Gun Kelly's wedding to Megan Fox was going to be traditional, think again.
In fact, not much about the newly engaged couple has been conventional since they began their high-profile relationship in 2021. Take the first time they met for example. "I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed,'" Fox recalled to British GQ of their introduction. "He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.'"
Beyond that totally romantic first impression, MGK and Fox have shared some of their twisted displays of affection with the world over the course of their relationship. Fox famously gifted her man an extremely personal piece of jewelry in 2021, which Machine Gun Kelly revealed on Instagram with the caption, "I wear your blood around my neck." The musician dished about the shocking accessory on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," explaining, "Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA." The pair seemed to carry on the theme of bloodletting when Fox announced their intimate engagement on Instagram in January, writing in closing, "... and then we drank each other's blood." Perhaps that theme will continue, as MGK's latest idea for their wedding is the stuff of nightmares.
MGK has a 'gothic' vision for his wedding
Machine Gun Kelly divulged some of his ideas for his wedding to Megan Fox on "The Late Late Show" — and they're nothing short of spooky. When answering when he plans to tie the knot, MGK shared, "When they can build me, like, a red river with, like, gothic — the location is hard." He added, pointing to his noggin, "Trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."
It sounds like the MGK-Fox wedding is set to be a macabre spectacle, which was expected, as their engagement also involves some dark details. The story behind Fox's one-of-a-kind engagement ring is as tortured and thoughtful as the couple's love story. "The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings," MGK told Vogue. "When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet ... And then it forms an obscure heart." While that sounds sweet, the ring can also cause physical harm. "The bands are actually thorns," he revealed. "So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," he said, adding, "Love is pain!"
It's safe to assume Fox is also on board with a scary wedding theme. In an Instagram post celebrating their GQ Style cover, Fox described their romance as featuring "a lot of blood" and "the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary." With this in mind, fans can't wait to find out the gothic plans they have in store.