Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Idea For His Wedding Is Straight Out Of A Nightmare

If you thought Machine Gun Kelly's wedding to Megan Fox was going to be traditional, think again.

In fact, not much about the newly engaged couple has been conventional since they began their high-profile relationship in 2021. Take the first time they met for example. "I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed,'" Fox recalled to British GQ of their introduction. "He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.'"

Beyond that totally romantic first impression, MGK and Fox have shared some of their twisted displays of affection with the world over the course of their relationship. Fox famously gifted her man an extremely personal piece of jewelry in 2021, which Machine Gun Kelly revealed on Instagram with the caption, "I wear your blood around my neck." The musician dished about the shocking accessory on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," explaining, "Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA." The pair seemed to carry on the theme of bloodletting when Fox announced their intimate engagement on Instagram in January, writing in closing, "... and then we drank each other's blood." Perhaps that theme will continue, as MGK's latest idea for their wedding is the stuff of nightmares.