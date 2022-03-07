Why Zoe Kravitz Felt Uneasy Filming Big Little Lies

Zoë Kravitz is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood and she shows no signs of slowing down. The daughter of famed musician Lenny Kravitz and '90s icon Lisa Bonet, Kravitz is a bonafide entertainment powerhouse and has appeared in films like "X-Men: First Class," and "Divergent," before tackling her biggest role as Selina Kyle in "The Batman."

However, despite her prestigious upbringing and current success, her leading-lady status wasn't always a given. Ironically, Kravitz intended to audition for a role in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises," the major Batman movie a decade prior. "They told me that I couldn't get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren't 'going urban,'" Kravitz told NYLON. "It was like, 'What does that have to do with anything?'"

However, long before Kravitz joined the DC universe, she starred as Bonnie Howard on the hit show "Big Little Lies." The series, which ran from 2017 to 2019, sees Kravitz starring alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Meryl Streep. Kravitz, who is also the only leading actor of color in the series, opened up about her time on the show describing her experience as "a little uncomfortable" during an interview with The Observer.