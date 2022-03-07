Morgan Wallen's Big Win At The 2022 ACM Awards Has Viewers Completely Fuming

Morgan Wallen may have had a difficult year in the court of public opinion, but his fans are rejoicing over his latest adventure. Wallen walked away with at least one big win at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7 — the Album of the Year award for "Dangerous: The Double Album."

His fans were happy to see him back at the 2022 ACM Awards since he wasn't allowed to attend it — or other awards ceremonies — in 2021. That's right, the "Dangerous" singer was declared ineligible for the CMA Awards, and Wallen was banned from attending the AMAs, the ACM Awards, and the Billboard Awards in 2021 after a video of Wallen drunkenly shouting a racist slur went viral on January 31, 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times. After the viral video, Wallen briefly lost his representation and his recording contract was "paused." He lost a lot of radio airplay, which may have affected his sales. But Wallen's album hit a milestone and won the 2021 Billboard award for top country album anyway. And he now has an ACM Award for the same album.

While his fans are thrilled for him, they're likely the only ones. Lots of other folks are taking to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger.