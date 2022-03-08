Nicki Minaj Won't Stand For Britney Spears Thinking She's Anything Less Than A Queen

Often referred to as the "Queen of Rap," Nicki Minaj is well aware of what it feels like to be considered royalty. And because of that, she knows a fellow queen when she sees one.

Music icon Britney Spears has been in the game for over 20 years and remains a household name and an inspiration to many. In 2016, singer Tinashe collaborated with Spears on her single "Slumber Party" and expressed her love for the former teen star on Instagram. "The face you make when the rumors are true and you collabed with your idol & basically your whole life is a dream so you keep it cute for Brit but inside you are wigless and dead," Tinashe captioned her photo with Spears.

With that being said, Tinashe isn't the only celeb who idolizes the "Oops! I Did It Again" chart-topper. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," Selena Gomez revealed that Spears' "Baby One More Time" album was the first CD she ever owned and the first concert she ever attended. For her "We Own The Night" tour, Gomez even paid tribute to the legendary performer and declared her the "Princess of Pop" on MTV.

Despite being the superstar that she still is, Spears recently doubted her ability to dance and Minaj is having none of it.