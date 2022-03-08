How Maren Morris Took A Public Stance Against Morgan Wallen
Merely one year after being 86'd from the 2021 ACM Awards ballot for using a racial slur, country music singer Morgan Wallen took home the W for album of the year at the very same awards show. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion," the Academy said in a statement about their decision at the time.
But now it appears all has been forgiven. "I want to say a special thank you to all of the songwriters, producers, and musicians that played on this album. I wish you were standing here next to me now. This project would not be complete without each of them," Wallen said in his acceptance speech on March 7, per People. "I'd also like to thank my good lord and savior Jesus Christ, my family, my friends, my team in Nashville, country radio, and everyone who has shown me grace along the way," he added. "Most importantly, I have to address my fans personally and directly: thank you, thank you, thank you!"
Alas, one person in the audience seemed none too pleased with Wallen's latest award...
Maren Morris did not stand or clap for Morgan Wallen
Upon Morgan Wallen's name being called out as the recipient of the 2022 ACM Awards album of the year, "Circles Around This Town" crooner Maren Morris remained noticeably unenthused. "Maren Morris didn't stand OR clap for Morgan Wallen's album of the year win. we stan a true queen," one eagle-eyed viewer tweeted.
As you may recall, Morris was one of the first to publicly denounce Wallen's behavior after it surfaced. "It actually IS representative of our town because this isn't his first 'scuffle' and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn't his first time using that word," Morris fired out in a now-deleted tweet (via Us Weekly). "We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse," she added. But that's not all. Morris also took aim at what she considered to be blatant gender disparities within the country music industry. "Yup. We'd be dropped, endorsements lost, social pariahs to Music Row...," she penned in another since-deleted tweet.