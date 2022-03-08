How Maren Morris Took A Public Stance Against Morgan Wallen

Merely one year after being 86'd from the 2021 ACM Awards ballot for using a racial slur, country music singer Morgan Wallen took home the W for album of the year at the very same awards show. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion," the Academy said in a statement about their decision at the time.

But now it appears all has been forgiven. "I want to say a special thank you to all of the songwriters, producers, and musicians that played on this album. I wish you were standing here next to me now. This project would not be complete without each of them," Wallen said in his acceptance speech on March 7, per People. "I'd also like to thank my good lord and savior Jesus Christ, my family, my friends, my team in Nashville, country radio, and everyone who has shown me grace along the way," he added. "Most importantly, I have to address my fans personally and directly: thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Alas, one person in the audience seemed none too pleased with Wallen's latest award...