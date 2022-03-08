Prince Harry's Latest Unexpected Appearance Has Fans Asking So Many Questions

Prince Harry has made it no secret that he's acclimated quite well in his new home of California. In fact, the unexpected birthday gift that Meghan Markle bought for Harry suggests that he's traded in polo games for surfing lessons instead. He may even be enjoying his wife's infamous avocado toast in the morning than a traditional English breakfast. If that weren't enough, Harry has also been enjoying the good life with his cousin Princess Eugenie, as the two were spotted watching the Super Bowl in February. The Duchess of Sussex told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview (via People) that she and Harry are "happy" with their new lives in California. "We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home," she said, "but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great."

While Harry has made it pretty clear that he's enjoying all things Americana, his latest and most unexpected appearance has a lot of fans asking a whole lot of questions about it.