A Famous Rapper Hasn't Given Up On Trying To Date Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is legally single, but she's not available to mingle -– at least not for now. E! News reported in March that though her divorce from Kanye West continues to drag on as of this writing, Kardashian's attorneys filed a bifurcation request in order to restore their client's marital status back to single. (A judge approved the application on March 2.) In a digital court hearing, Kardashian claimed West had been causing her anguish by airing their dirty dissolution laundry -– and making false and bizarre accusations –- via his Instagram account.

"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress," Kardashian stated in the legal documents, per TMZ. However, despite her freshly granted solo status, the mom-of-four isn't back on the dating market. Instead, Kardashian has been getting hot and heavy with "Saturday Night Live" fixture Pete Davidson.

The unlikely couple sent the rumor dating mill into overdrive after they locked lips on screen in October 2021 (albeit while acting in an "SNL" sketch). They seemingly haven't looked back since. People magazine reported in February that Kardashian's family and friends gave the budding romance two thumbs up. "Everyone around her is just happy she's happy," a source shared at the time. However, watch out, Davidson: Ye might be history, but there's another rhymester that's been circling the ranks –- and this famous rapper isn't giving up on trying to date Kardashian.