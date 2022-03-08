The Hilarious Question Queen Elizabeth Once Asked George W. Bush

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee year. Although her 70th year on the throne got off to a rocky start, it seems as if things are on the mend. On February 20, Queen Elizabeth was diagnosed with COVID-19, and planned to "receive medical attention" and "follow all the appropriate guidelines," per BBC. However, the queen made a full recovery and was welcomed by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Frogmore Cottage, where they spent the afternoon together on February 28.

Sky News reported that the reigning monarch had her first public in-person meeting since recovering on March 7 with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Queen Elizabeth, who is also the queen of Canada, personally received Trudeau at Windsor Castle after he flew across the pond to talk with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson about the recent attacks on Ukraine. A new photo shared by the royal family shows the queen shaking Trudeau's hand with a smile. Interestingly, the monarch was wearing a patterned blue dress and posed in front of a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the same shades as the Ukrainian flag. Many believe this could have been a subtle show of support by the royal family.

The queen often welcomes politicians from across the globe. For example, Queen Elizabeth once met an U.S. president George H.W. Bush, his wife, and their son, President George W. Bush. According to George W. Bush, the monarch surprised them all with her sense of humor.