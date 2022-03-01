Queen Elizabeth's First Trip After Recovering From COVID-19 Reveals A Lot

On February 20, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for COVID-19. BBC reported that she would carry on with her "light duties" as she recovered from the "mild cold-like symptoms." News of her diagnosis came after her son Prince Charles also tested positive for the virus, per NBC News. Charles previously contracted coronavirus in 2020, so this was his second bout with the virus. Camilla Parker Bowles then tested positive four days after her husband, per Town & Country, with the queen contracting it shortly thereafter.

BBC's Daniela Relph revealed, "The mood at Windsor Castle is one of caution and no major cause for alarm." The queen took everything in her stride and put her health first. When she had to cancel two virtual meetings, it was because her voice "still sounds full of cold," according to Daily Mail, as if not to alarm the public about the monarch's wellbeing. She also kept a telephonic appointment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on February 23, proving that she was doing okay.

It also seemed as if she would resume her royal duties during the week of February 28. According to People, the queen was scheduled to host 500 members of the diplomatic corps on March 2. However, she has heeded Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's advice and postponed the event because of the attacks between Russia and Ukraine, not because of her health. In fact, the queen's first trip post-COVID has revealed where her heart truly lies.