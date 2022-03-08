The Real Reason Andy Cohen Is Publicly Praising Bethenny Frankel
The dynamic between Andy Cohen and former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has had fans talking for years. In fact, Frankel herself has spoken out about those Cohen feud rumors, suggesting that there's nothing but love, support and admiration between them. After author Dave Quinn wrote in his book "Not All Diamonds and Rose" that there was a rift between Cohen and Frankel after appearing on "The Apprentice," the mother-of-one shot back on Twitter. She wrote, "Absolutely not. [Cohen] & I are very similar in our journey. We came up at the exact time & are on the path. We have both made mistakes & made good & bad decisions & we don't hate the player & sometimes hate the game. We respect each other's journey & have debated the whole way."
And while it seems like there are a lot of people out there trying to dig up some drama between the two Bravo stars, Frankel's strategy for helping Ukraine has once again caught Cohen's attention and for this reason, too.
Andy Cohen is giving Bethenny credit for helping Ukraine
According to the Independent, Bethenny Frankel is certainly putting the "real" in everything she does. The former reality television star has managed to raise a whopping $25 million in aid and donations since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In fact, Frankel was one of the first celebrities to speak out about the atrocities and aggression of the Russian military forces, which has so far sparked a massive exodus out of the country, with over a million Ukrainians seeking refuge elsewhere and in neighboring countries like Poland and Romania. In the "Mazel of the Day" portion of his talk show, "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen said, "It goes to our friend Bethenny Frankel who announced over the weekend that she has raised $25 million for the people of Ukraine through her foundation BStrong." She responded, "that's very sweet."
And in what seemed like an indirect jab at "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Gorga and his fake house-flipping scandal, per Page Six, Cohen quipped, "I am so proud of Bethenny for showing up and deliver time and again for people in need. By the way, Bethenny could be flipping houses south of the highway but instead she's helping people and that's why she's getting tonight's Mazel."