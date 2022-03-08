The Real Reason Andy Cohen Is Publicly Praising Bethenny Frankel

The dynamic between Andy Cohen and former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has had fans talking for years. In fact, Frankel herself has spoken out about those Cohen feud rumors, suggesting that there's nothing but love, support and admiration between them. After author Dave Quinn wrote in his book "Not All Diamonds and Rose" that there was a rift between Cohen and Frankel after appearing on "The Apprentice," the mother-of-one shot back on Twitter. She wrote, "Absolutely not. [Cohen] & I are very similar in our journey. We came up at the exact time & are on the path. We have both made mistakes & made good & bad decisions & we don't hate the player & sometimes hate the game. We respect each other's journey & have debated the whole way."

And while it seems like there are a lot of people out there trying to dig up some drama between the two Bravo stars, Frankel's strategy for helping Ukraine has once again caught Cohen's attention and for this reason, too.