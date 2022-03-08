Drake's Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown Is Raising Eyebrows Once Again

Fans were surprised in 2018 when it was revealed that Millie Bobby Brown and Drake had a friendship. The "Stranger Things" star gushed over the rapper while on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards. "I love him," Brown told Access at the time. "I met him in Australia and he's honestly a great friend and a great role model." The actor said that she and Drake would text and tell each other "I miss you" while away and that the "Hotline Bling" artist would give her advice "about boys."

The relationship between Brown, who was 14 years old at the time it began, and Drake, then 31, raised red flags for some fans. Shortly after that interview, Brown responded to the backlash. "Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird ... for real," she wrote in an Instagram story, via E!, adding she viewed Drake as a mentor. "I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance," Brown wrote.

Several outlets believed that Brown's ex-boyfriend, singer Jacob Sartorius, took issue with the actor's friendship with Drake. Lyrics from Sartorius's song "We're Not Friends" were believed to be aimed at Drake, per Us Weekly. Now, a few years later, Drake's friendship with Brown is back in the headlines after the actor celebrated a milestone birthday.