Blake Shelton's Latest Tribute To Gwen Stefani Truly Says It All

International Women's Day is a day to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of women, and for some of us, that means giving a shout out to one woman we love especially. Enter Blake Shelton, who took to his social media on March 8 to send a very special Women's Day message to his wife, Gwen Stefani.

Surprising as their relationship was to the public at the very beginning, Shelton and Stefani have now become one of celebrity gossip's most outwardly lovey-dovey and affectionate couples — especially from Shelton's side. The country music star's Instagram grid rarely goes three posts without some tribute to his wife and he rarely gives an interview without some reference to their happy home and marriage.

So, of course, he would take the opportunity of International Women's Day to remind all of his fans and followers of what a queen he's lucky enough to be married to. Sure, it's cheesy, but it's still cute.