Sharna Burgess Completely Shuts Down Comparisons To Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox

When it was announced earlier this year that Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess were expecting a baby boy, many eyes turned to Megan Fox to see how the "Jennifer's Body" actor — and Green's ex-wife — would react. After all, although Fox has since gotten happily engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly in January, she and Green already share three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, over their decade-long marriage that ended in 2020, per ET.

Reportedly, Fox was supportive of the joyous news. As a source claimed to Hollywood Life in February, the actor even directly congratulated her ex and the "Dancing With the Stars"' ballroom pro dancer on their upcoming addition. "Megan feels like Sharna is a total blessing and thinks she's going to make an amazing mom," the insider told the outlet. Another source told Us Weekly at the time that although Fox was "surprised" by her ex's baby announcement, she wasn't personally invested in Green's post-divorce love life. "She cares the most about Brian being a father to their boys and being there for them," the source explained.

Now, Burgess has opened up to fans, sharing some in-depth thoughts on the inevitable comparisons between her and Fox.